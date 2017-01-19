Yemen national among two arrested for assaulting 21-year-old woman in Bengaluru

Two persons, including a Yemen national, have been arrested for assaulting a woman after allegedly lacing her drink with sedatives in Bengaluru, weeks after the reported sexual assaults on women here.

The 21-year-old woman, from northeast, had gone to a pub on Brigade Road in the heart of the city on Friday to meet friends, who did not turn up. The Yemen national Ayub Ali, whom the victim knew, and the other accused Thimanna Uttappa allegedly laced her drink with sedatives and then forcibly carried her into a car and assaulted her before dumping her in Kammanahalli area in east Bengaluru, police said.

The woman was found lying unconscious by a passer-by early on Saturday. The man took her to his house and helped her contact friends after she regained consciousness.

There were multiple burn wounds on the victim’s body, apart from other wounds, police said.

The incident had been captured on CCTV cameras, which helped police nab the culprits.

“So far, we have arrested two persons and a probe is on to ascertain whether others were involved,” said Hemanth Nimbalkar,, additional commissioner of police (east).

The two have been booked under sections 354 (sexual assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code.