Ascetic’s worldly worth: Yogi Adityanath owns firearms, SUV, Rs 95.98 lakh in movable assets

Uttar Pradesh’s saffron-clad ascetic chief minister Yogi Adityanath owns a licensed revolver and rifle, a sport utility vehicle, wears a gold earring and a chain with rudraksha beads around his neck, and has movable assets worth Rs 95.98 lakh.

Also, the 45-year-old priest-politician is facing trial for four lawsuits against him.

He revealed all these in an affidavit accompanying his election nomination papers for the state legislative council on Tuesday.

Known as a firebrand Hindu leader, he is the head priest of Gorakhpur’s influential Gorakhnath shrine and a five-term parliamentarian.

The BJP leadership chose him the chief minister after the party and its allies won a landslide victory — with 325 seats — in the February-March assembly elections. Adityanath is expected to resign as MP once he is elected to the legislative council.

According to the affidavit, the revolver is worth Rs 1 lakh, the rifle Rs 80,000, the gold earring Rs 49,000 and the chain Rs 26,000.

He owns a 2014 model Toyota Fortuner registered in Gorakhpur and a New Delhi-registered Toyota Innova. The combined price of the two cars is Rs 21.83 lakh, as shown in the affidavit.

He owns a Samsung Galaxy Grand smart phone and is active on Twitter and Facebook.

Among the four cases registered against him, one heard in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Gorakhpur, two in Maharajganj and another in Siddharthnagar.

Read more: UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath’s public image can be his bane and a boon

A science graduate from HN Bahuguna University in Uttarakhand, Adityanath has five bank accounts — two with the State Bank of India’s Parliament House branch in New Delhi and the rest in Gorakhpur.

He has total deposits of Rs 37.94 lakh with the SBI in New Delhi and approximately Rs 10 lakh in banks in Gorakhpur.

He has invested Rs 22.57 lakh in the National Savings Scheme and Rs 68,000 in postal savings.

He has no immovable assets. The earnings are said to be from his salary as Lok Sabha MP.

His biological father is Anand Singh Bisht, a retired forest ranger and resident of Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. But Adityanath mentioned his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, as his father in the affidavit.

The chief minister said he renounced his family after joining the Nath Panth sect to lead an ascetic life. Thereafter, the guru is considered the father.

He mentioned his home address as 361, Purana Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur.