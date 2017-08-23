 Yogi govt removes top UP bureaucrat following probe report on Gorakhpur tragedy | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 23, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Yogi govt removes top UP bureaucrat following probe report on Gorakhpur tragedy

The probe report pinned the blame on six officials for the tragedy at the BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2017 11:56 IST
Children receive treatment in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital where over 60 children have died over the past one week, in Gorakhpur district on August 14, 2017.
Children receive treatment in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital where over 60 children have died over the past one week, in Gorakhpur district on August 14, 2017. (PTI)

Initiating action against officials responsible for the Gorakhpur tragedy in which over 60 children died in five days, the Yogi Adityanath government has removed Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Health) Anita Bhatnagar Jain.

The state government acted on the probe report submitted by Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Tuesday which pinned the blame on six officials, including Jain, for the tragedy at the BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur.

An official spokesman said that Jain has been removed and posted as DG (Training).

Sources said the high-powered committee found the senior woman IAS officer guilty of delay in non-payment to the oxygen vendor, who allegedly disrupted supplies, causing problems at the ICU and the pediatrics ward at the hospital.

Rajnish Dubey, Principal Secretary (Revenue), has been given additional charge of the medical education department.

The probe committee has also recommended action against many officials of the BRD Medical College, including its suspended principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr Poornima Shukla, Dr Satish, Dr Kafeel Khan and two others.

Officials said an FIR may soon be lodged against these persons for culpable homicide and dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, the suspended principal of the BRD Medical College and his wife are reported to have gone underground, fearing action or arrest. The principal is accused of sitting over the file related to payment of Rs 67 lakh for the vendor of oxygen.

Adityanath had earlier vowed that no one would be spared, adding the guilty would be handed over exemplary punishment.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you