Yogi’s ‘food for all’ scheme @ Rs 10 running in Gorakhpur since 2008

The announcement of subsidised food scheme Annapurna Yojana by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is being welcomed by the people but not many know that he has been providing a similar facility in Gorakhpur since 2008.

Long before he took over as UP chief minister, the Gorakhpur MP started a similar scheme ‘Annapurna Bhojan Seva’ in his constituency to provide food to the poor for just Rs 10.

The Annapurna ‘thali’ at Gorakhnath Hospital canteen has two chapaatis, pulses, 150 gram rice and two seasonal vegetables.

Over 500 people are served food on a daily basis at the canteen.

“We do not charge for the food. We take Rs 10 as money for support (‘sahyog rashi’). The entire cost to run the canteen is borne by Gorakhnath Temple,” said Akhilesh Chowdhary, who has been looking after the canteen for the last three years.

The canteen was set up for patients and their attendants visiting the hospital but it soon became popular with the poor, especially the labour class, who do not have the resources to buy costly food.

Akhilesh said the food was cooked according to the tradition of the Nath sect and ingredients like garlic and onion were not used.

“Yogi Adityanath is of the view that low cost quality food should be the right of the poor. Before moving to Lucknow, he himself used to inspect the quality of food and took stock of cleanliness on a regular basis. He felt satisfaction by offering quality food to the needy,” he said.

Mithilesh Kumar, a rickshaw-puller said, “Such facilities are a boon for us. Earlier, I used to pass my day on tea and samosa only and that too cost me Rs 20-30. I have been coming here for the last three years as I get good food for Rs 10 only.”

MD, Gorakhnath Hospital, Dr Mayank said the food provided at the canteen was nutritious and healthy.