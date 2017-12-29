You don’t respond to my namaste on NaMo App: PM Modi to BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a complaint.

“I say namaste to you every morning on NaMo App (but) only four or five of you respond,” sources quoted Modi as telling party MPs on Thursday during the weekly meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party.

The BJP has 333 members in Parliament -- 276 in the Lok Sabha, 57 in the Rajya Sabha.

Several important messages sent with the morning greetings didn’t even elicit a response, said the Prime Minister, who is big on technology and is an avid social media user.

Modi asked the members of Parliament to get cracking and interact with him directly on the issues they felt were important.

The NaMo app, which takes its name from the first two letters of the Prime Minister’s name, allows users to receive messages and mails from Modi. Users can post messages as well.

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur in the Sabha, told the MPs about a new feature that would allow them to interact directly with the Prime Minister, sources said.

After the meeting, the MPs were asked to take part in an exercise to understand the workings of the app.

“We are creating a new group which will include all MPs to share their ideas with the Prime Minister and other colleagues,” a BJP leader said.

The Prime Minister used the app to interact with party workers during the recently concluded assembly election in Gujarat.

Modi has repeatedly prodded party MPs to get active on the app and share the information, which is updated regularly, about the government with people.

He has also asked them to explore social media for feedback and to share the government’s success stories.