‘You have ruined me’: TDP MP refuses to comment on Visakhapatnam airport ruckus

The nation is condemning his alleged misbehaviour at Visakhapatnam airport. All domestic airlines have grounded him, the government has ordered an inquiry and his own party chief has called for an apology.

But Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy has refused to react on the incident or the ban. “There is nothing I can talk. You have already ruined me. I don’t want to talk to media anymore. Please leave me alone,” Reddy told the media at his residence.

On Thursday, Reddy was scheduled to fly IndiGo’s flight 6E-608, which departs from Visakhapatnam at 8.10 am, to Hyderabad. But he reached just 28 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the airline. As per norms laid out by the aviation regulator, airlines close check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure.

Reddy entered the cabin of the Indigo Airlines counter and shouted at the staff when they refused to give him a boarding pass. He banged the boarding pass printer and even pushed an airlines employee out of the cabin.

Last October, Reddy was accused of creating a ruckus at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada after authorities refused to delay the departure of his Air India flight. The angry politician barged into the Air India office and damaged property.

Full-service carrier Vistara and budget airlines -- GoAir and AirAsia India -- on Friday barred Reddy from their flights. Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways followed IndiGo on Thursday, which imposed the flying ban on him.

Fearing negative press, his party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has asked Reddy to apologise but the MP has remained non-committal on the issue.

Two months ago, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad sparked widespread criticism for assaulting an elderly Air India employee. Gaikwad apologised before Parliament only after all airlines came together to ground him and pushed the government to draft a national no-fly list.