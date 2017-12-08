You may not have seen Rs 200 note yet, but fakes are out in Jammu

Rs 200 notes are still a rare sight as not many are in circulation, but fakes are already out in Jammu.

The state police on Friday seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 6.36 lakh and arrested main accused, who had been allegedly printing them at his rented house in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu.

“Of the notes seized, 270 were of Rs 200 denomination, 1150 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 19 notes of Rs 50 denomination,” SSP Reasi, Tahir Sajad Bhat told Hindustan Times.

New Rs 200 denomination notes were launched by the RBI in August this year, following the November 8 demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. The notes were banned to check corruption, black money and fake currency.

Bhat said an FIR was registered on December 1 after fake currency was used by one Mohammed Maqbool of Sungri in Chassana area of Reasi district.

“Consequently, a special investigation team was constituted which worked out the case. We have arrested main accused Showkat Ahmed, a native of Noourpura in Kulgam district of Kashmir,” the SSP said.

The police also seized a computer, a scanner, paper cutting machine, paper cutter and a bundle of photocopy papers.