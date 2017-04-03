21-yr-old woman booked for sexually assaulting minor after being denied permission to marry

Not allowed to marry because the boy was a minor, a young couple locked themselves up in the boy’s bedroom at his residence in Kerala’s Ramapuram town and had physical relationship.

After persuasion attempts failed, the boy’s parents called the police, who broke open the door and took them into custody.

The girl, a 21-year-old beautician who worked in Ernakulam, was arrested and charged under sections of Prevention of Sexual Offences Act while the boy, a Class 12 student in a local college, was sent to a juvenile justice home and booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Medical examination confirmed that they had physical contact when they locked themselves in the room.

The boy’s parents alleged that the woman had entered the house forcibly. They said both came in contact through chatting over phone and used to meet discreetly. Though the boy’s parents found out and told her to wait till he attained the age of 18, she refused to pay heed to their advice and threatened to commit suicide in their house.

“Considering the age of both, we initially thought of letting them off with a stern warning. But both insisted that they will commit suicide if they were not allowed to marry now,” a senior police officer in Kottayam said, endorsing their arrest.

In India, the minimum age for marriage is 21 for boys and 18 for girls.