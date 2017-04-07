 ‘Your hero slept through the night’: Gadkari takes swipe at Congress on Goa govt formation | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Your hero slept through the night’: Gadkari takes swipe at Congress on Goa govt formation

india Updated: Apr 07, 2017 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Nitin Gadkari

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, credited for roping in allies for the BJP government in Goa, took a swipe at the Congress even as he spoke on the Motor Vehicles Act Amendment Bill.

His target was Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh, who was appointed as the party in-charge in Goa during the elections, but failed to mobilise support to form the government in the state.

Gadkari decided to talk about Goa after Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge quipped, “Nitin ji is performing very well. But there is no one. There is no support for him,” referring to the absence of BJP MPs at that point in the House.

Another Congress MP joked that Gadkari played the role of a villain in Goa.

Gadkari smiled and quipped, “Why do you blame me? Your hero slept through the night. Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through that night.”

