Youth killed in firing at stone-pelting mob by security forces in J-K
The 22-year-old was killed when security personnel fired at a mob that was pelting stones at their vehicles in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar.india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 07:57 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
A 22-year-old man was killed when security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said on Friday.
A group of youth pelted stones at security forces’ vehicles in Rangreth, a police official said.
The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protesters in which one person was injured.
Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.