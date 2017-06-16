 Youth killed in firing at stone-pelting mob by security forces in J-K | india-news | Hindustan Times
Youth killed in firing at stone-pelting mob by security forces in J-K

The 22-year-old was killed when security personnel fired at a mob that was pelting stones at their vehicles in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 07:57 IST
Stone Pelting
Protesters clash with police and paramilitary troopers in Srinagar.(HT File Photo)

A 22-year-old man was killed when security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said on Friday.

A group of youth pelted stones at security forces’ vehicles in Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protesters in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.

