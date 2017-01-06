Youth posing as IPS officer reviews security for PM visit, arrested

Police have detained two persons—a youth posing as an IPS officer and a driver of a private car—for breach of security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Patna on Thursday.

The fake IPS officer, reviewing security arrangements, and the private car trespassing the PM’s route minutes before his cavalcade was to arrive, are being seen as serious breach of security in the wake of intelligence inputs of subversive elements trying to disrupt the PM’s visit.

Mayank Mrinal Tiwari, believed to be mentally unsound, was nabbed barely half an hour before the PM’s arrival. He was posing as “a 2015-batch IPS officer”, deputed for PM duty, and issuing instructions to police personnel for the last two days. He even reviewed the duties assigned to police jawans for Thursday’s concluding-day function of Prakash Parv at Gandhi Maidan. His acts had gone unnoticed till the eleventh hour.

The youth, said to be pursuing management studies from a Pune-based institution, was questioned by a police officer at around 11 am.

“I became suspicious during conversation with him. I asked him for his identity card but he failed to produce one,” said a police officer.

Confirming his arrest, Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj said that the youth, son of an RBI official, had passed out of a noted missionary school from Patna. Further questioning was on.

In another case, a private vehicle trespassed into the area near income tax roundabout breaching security arrangements made for the occasion. The incident took place around 20 minutes before departure of PM’s cavalcade from Gandhi Maidan to the airport.

It is yet to be ascertained how this vehicle managed to sneak into the area when usual traffic was not allowed and even ambulances were restricted beyond a particular point.

The vehicle was later seized and the driver detained.