Youths clash with security forces after Eid al-Adha prayers in Kashmir

Clashes broke out on Saturday between groups of youths and security forces at a few places in the Kashmir Valley after Eid prayers, police said.

Clashes were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag and Sopore after the culmination of congregational Eid prayers, a police official said.

He said that immediately after the prayers were over at the Eidgah in Srinagar, a group of youths started pelting stones at security forces who were deployed there to maintain law and order.

Security personnel used tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors, the official said, adding that there were no reports of any one getting injured.

Similar clashes took place near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag and near Jamia Masjid in Sopore towns in south and north Kashmir after the prayers, he said.

Youths were pelting stones at the forces when last reports came in, he said.

The official said security forces exercised maximum restraint and so far there are no reports of any casualties.

While police arrested JKLF chief Yasin Malik on Friday, chairmen of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, were kept under house arrest on Saturday morning. They had announced that they would join Eid prayers at the Eidgah in Srinagar.