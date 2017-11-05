Cake Face! Virat Kohli celebrates birthday with teammates in style

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team captain, celebrated his 29th birthday with his teammates after the 2nd T20 against New Zealand in Rajkot on Sunday.

The country’s biggest sports and youth icon is probably one of a kind as far as Indian sports is concerned. Kohli’s friends, fans, colleagues, including both former and current cricketers did not miss an opportunity of showering their love and wishing him on this special day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even uploaded photos of Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration through its official Twitter account.

Kohli has scored 49 international centuries (32 in ODIs and 17 in Tests) out of which 28 have come away from home - in which 10 Test hundreds have come away from home as well. Not only hundreds, he’s played quite a few fighting innings which has helped the team in difficult positions.

Virat Kohli-led India will look to win their first ever T20 series against New Zealand when they take on Kane Williamson’s men in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

(With ANI Inputs)