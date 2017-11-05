Colin Munro says scoring century in India ‘means a heck of a lot’

Playing with an uncluttered mind helps and that’s what Colin Munro did during his magnificent knock in New Zealand’s 40-run win over India in the second T20 at Rajkot on Saturday. (India vs New Zealand Full Coverage)

Munro’s 109 was studded with seven boundaries and as many sixes. It was also his second T20 century, with the first one coming against Bangladesh earlier this year.

“It’s a game where you know, it’s a short game and you are going to go out there and push yourselves and if it comes off, it comes off,” said Munro, who was adjudged Man of the Match.

(Read | India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah rues missed chances after Rajkot T20)

“Something you put a little bit of pressure in the longer form where you got to score runs all the times to stay in the team and play. In T20 you express yourself and just go out there and play. Sometimes it comes off like it did tonight and the other night it didn’t. You just have to go with the flow.”

Munro said it’s difficult to choose between the 14-ball 50 he scored against Sri Lanka last year, century against Bangladesh and Saturday’s knock against Virat Kohli’s men.

(Read | MS Dhoni very good, but we left ourselves with too much to get: Virat Kohli)

“They’re all a bit different I think,” said Munro.

“I hadn’t scored a hundred before when I had got that fifty (which is also the second fastest in T20). Obviously, the first hundred you score for your country, it always means a lot. Again to come to India, play against a tough opposition, score a hundred and bat throughout the innings, means a heck of a lot. So, it’s tough to put one on top of the other but they’re all special, that’s for sure.”

Staying level-headed is what Munro feels is helping him settle.

(Read | Virat Kohli becomes 2nd highest T20I run-scorer in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20)

“For me it’s a mindset thing. I’ve tried not to expect too much off myself playing at this level or at Twenty20. It’s just trying to ride that wave and not trying to get caught in. When I score runs, not get too high and you don’t, get too low. It’s just about trying to keep as even as you can and I think I’ve done that over the last two years,” he expressed.

Colin Munro lauded Kiwi spinners – Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner -- for gauging the conditions well and premier speedster Trent Boult, who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in the second over to set the tone for New Zealand’s victory.

“They (spinners) were outstanding. They are always talking to each other on and off the field about pace to bowl at, what areas to bowl at to certain batters. They just feed off each other. But I think this is what they have learnt through communication and I think that’s the key. To know what pace on how to bowl on certain wickets is important. Like tonight, they bowled a hard length and made scoring tough for the Indians,” said Munro.

He added: “Wickets in this game no matter what it is, Test matches, one-dayers, T20, halts the momentum of the team and those two players (Rohit, Shikhar) are in good form like we saw in the first T20. They put on a record partnership and for Trent to stand up and lead the attack like he did, was outstanding.”