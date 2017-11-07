India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, full cricket score: IND win by 6 runs, clinch series 2-1

India got the better of New Zealand by six runs in the rain-affected third T20 in Thiruvananthapuram to win the series 2-1. The match got delayed due to rain and was curtailed to a 8 overs-a -side affair. Batting first, India scored 67/5 in eight overs with Manish Pandey (17), Hardik Pandya (14) and Virat Kohli (13) being the top-scorers. In reply, New Zealand could manage 61/6 in eight overs. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for nine runs in two overs. This is India’s first-ever T20 series win against new Zealand. Get full cricket score of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 here. (HIGHLIGHTS) (LIVE STREAMING)

