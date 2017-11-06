India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 Thiruvananthapuram: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram will be available online from 7 PM IST. MS Dhoni’s batting position will be under spotlight as India aim to go for the kill against a gutsy New Zealand in the third T20 International despite weather threatening to play spoilsport in Thiruvananthapuram. The Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight..

Where to get live streaming of India vs New Zealand

Hotstar.com will broadcast live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20. Match starts from 7 PM.

Where to get live TV of India vs New Zealand?

STAR Sports will broadcast live the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD. Hindi feed can be viewed on STAR Sports Hindi 1, STAR Sports Hindi 1 HD.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 be held?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where to get live cricket score

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20. You can get details of the same here: http://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/