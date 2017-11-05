India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah rues missed chances after Rajkot T20

Jasprit Bumrah, who enjoyed another fruitful evening for India, said that things could have been different if Colin Munro didn’t get a few reprieves.

India succumbed to a 40-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second T20, with the Black Caps posting 196 thanks to Munro’s century.

The left-handed batsman was given three lives during his innings and made the Indians pay for it. His first reprieve came when he reached his fifty off Axar Patel’s bowling as a catch went through Shreyas Iyer’s hands at long on.

The second time he could have been dismissed was if Rohit Sharma’s throw at the wicketkeeper’s end was more accurate.

He got lucky once again as Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a sitter when he was on 79.

“In this format you are never surprised because on a given day, any batsman can give you a tough time. He (Munro) was a bit lucky as well, we dropped a few catches,” said Bumrah, who was the only bowler to keep Munro on a tight leash and also finished as India’s most economical bowler.

“I’m not taking credit away from him, he played really well but things could have been different.”

He added: “It was a difficult wicket because when we were bowling with the new ball, it was coming onto the bat really well and they had a good start.

We were trying our best but Munro was also going berserk. We were just trying to create pressure but some days some your plans don’t work but it’s okay.”

Bumrah had kind words for debutant Mohammed Siraj, who went for plenty of runs. “As a bowler when you get hit, you learn. It’s difficult because as a bowler, on this wicket it was challenging and for a new guy to come in against such opposition it’s difficult.

“I was just trying to give him confidence. But this is how you’ll learn and you’ll come back. So, I’m sure that the more he plays more, he’ll be better than before.”