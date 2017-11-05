MS Dhoni’s acrobatic effort against New Zealand leaves Twitter in splits

Behind the stumps, MS Dhoni is simply the quickest pair of hands that one is likely to get in the modern-day. A whisker of an opportunity, and off go the bails and with that the best effort of the hapless batsman to get back in the crease.

On Saturday, however, it was a role reversal of sorts. With India reeling under pressure owing to the surging required run-rate, MS Dhoni decided to take on Mitchell Santner in his final over of the innings. India required 75 off 24 balls then, a humungous task even with skipper Virat Kohli and Dhoni out in the middle.

Santner, being the wily one, saw MS Dhoni come charging down the track and thus tossed the delivery wide. Stuck in between his premeditated attempt to go big or save his wicket, Dhoni ended up doing almost a full-split while getting his foot back in the line.

Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips did remove the bails quite quickly, but such was the athleticism of the former Indian skipper, that television replays found him to be comfortably back. It didn’t help much though as besides the dot ball, Kohli fell just two balls later, thus quashing the bit of a hope that the Rajkot crowd was perhaps clinging on to.

However, the moment soon became viral across social media with several Twitteratis coming up with hilarious captions for the frame. Here are the top ones:

Dhoni is the Hrithik Roshan of cricket. pic.twitter.com/ylKoLxeo6w — Gautam (@gautamverma23) November 4, 2017

Dhoni stretching his career like. pic.twitter.com/sedo10E7r4 — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) November 4, 2017

Do not even try to stump @msdhoni out students, He is the PRINCIPAL of that school #MSDhoni #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lUVWsgJs9b — Karan Arjun (@KaranArjunSm) November 5, 2017

Baba Ramdev Invented a new YOGA which is did by Dhoni in today's Match. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SrkaucDwZO — આળસુનો પીર 😴😴 (@A_P_4720) November 4, 2017

Colin Munro stood tall with a century and one wicket as New Zealand beat India by 40 runs in the second Twenty20 international to level the series at 1-1 in Rajkot on Saturday.