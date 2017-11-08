Pakistan secure top spot in Twenty20 Internationals after India beat New Zealand

Pakistan have secured the top spot in Twenty20 Internationals following India’s 2-1 series win over New Zealand in the recently-concluded Twenty20 Internationals on Tuesday.

In the latest list of rankings released by the International Cricket Council, Pakistan are on top with 124 points. New Zealand, who led the rankings before the start of the India series with 125 points, slipped to 120 points and are second along with West Indies. India remain in fifth spot with 119 points

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team secured their first-ever series win over New Zealand in Twenty20 Internationals by beating Kane Williamson’s side by six runs in a rain-curtailed match in Thiruvanathapuram. India had broken their Twenty20 jinx against the Kiwis by winning the first match in New Delhi.

Following India’s win in New Delhi, New Zealand slipped from the top spot. Colin Munro’s ton helped New Zealand secure a 40-run victory in Rajkot and level the series.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan cricket team have been on a roll in Twenty20 Internationals in the last one year, winning 12 out of 14 Twenty20 International matches. They defeated England by nine wickets in 2016 while they clean swept the two-time World T20 champions West Indies 3-0 in the UAE. They followed it up by beating West Indies 3-1 in the Caribbean.

More joy followed as international cricket returned to Pakistan after two years with a Twenty20 International serries against the ICC World XI. Pakistan won that series 2-1 and they topped it off with a 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka.

New Zealand will play two Twenty20 Internationals against west Indies in December while India will play three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka. Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to host the West Indies in Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals.