Ravi Shastri seeks divine help ahead of deciding India vs New Zealand Twenty20

Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team, visited the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to seek some divine help ahead of the third and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand on Monday. Shastri offered a coconut to the ‘Agrashala Ganapati’.

This is not the first time that Shastri has visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. According to reports, he had come here with his mother when he was four years of age.

The three-match series is currently tied 1-1, with India having won the first game in New Delhi by 53 runs before losing the second match in Rajkot by 40 runs. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run at home with a win in Thiruvananthapuram while New Zealand will be determined to register yet another win in the shortest format against India.

The third Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand will be played at the new Greenfield International stadium. This is the first time that the stadium will host a cricket game.

However, the build-up to the deciding Twenty20 International has been marred by heavy rain during the last four-five days. Both teams had to cancel their practice sessions on Monday as heavy rain forced the ground staff to cover the entire playing area. The press conferences were also held at the team hotel.

A win for Virat Kohli’s side will give them their third Twenty20 International series win in five years while for New Zealand, a win will extend their overall head-to-head record against the Indian cricket team to 7-1.