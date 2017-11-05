Ross Taylor has a hilarious response to Virender Sehwag’s ‘darji’ remark

Revenge is a dish best served cold and New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor executed it in some style on Sunday when he took his hilarious Twitter conversation with Virender Sehwag to another high. While posing in front of a shut tailor shop, he posted on Twitter: “@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ”.

The banter had started a couple of days back on Twitter when the former Indian opener applauded the right-handed batsman’s efforts after his match-winning knock in the 1st ODI stating: “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz”. Sehwag played on the resemblance of Taylor’s surname and changed it to ‘darji’ which means tailor in Urdu.

While it did help New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, a superb comeback from the hosts saw them clinch the series 2-1. The three-match T20 series is also all square at 1-1 with all to play for in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

However, to everyone’s surprise, Taylor didn’t just let the joke pass and reverted within a couple of hours. Enjoying the slice of humour, Taylor too, replied: “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali”.

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

And the two didn’t just stop there…

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :) https://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali 😜? — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor https://t.co/WDInvXL4EW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

It’s not easy to get back at Sehwag over his witty one-liners that have floored most sportspersons. But Taylor wasn’t one to give up so soon. His unexpected reply not only levelled terms between the two but with the Instagram post on Sunday, he surely went a notch ahead. Your turn Virender Sehwag!