Sourav Ganguly not sure about MS Dhoni’s Indian cricket team future

The Indian cricket team management needs to explain ex-captain MS Dhoni his role in the shortest format of the game, according to Sourav Ganguly. The same sentiment was echoed by Virender Sehwag on Monday. (IND vs NZ 3rd T20 BLOG)

Ganguly went a step ahead and said Team India needs to have Dhoni’s alternative ready if he continues to under-perform in T20 cricket.

“I think the Indian team management needs to have a chat with MS (Dhoni) and discuss about his role in the side. He is a big name when it comes to Twenty20 cricket. So before taking any judgement, I believe that he should be given a fair chance to prove himself once again,” Ganguly told India Today TV.

“The team also needs to think about the 2019 ICC World Cup and if Dhoni is unable to improve in the near future, they need to start looking at other alternatives.”

MS Dhoni’s spot in the Indian T20 cricket team has become a major point of discussion between former Indian cricketers. Dhoni’s inability to play big shots during the India-New Zealand 2nd T20 encounter in Rajkot prompted Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman to hint at his possible exclusion from the side. On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Dhoni should continue to play limited-overs cricket.

Sourav Ganguly also believes that MS Dhoni should be promoted up the batting order because of his experience. He said that the 36-year old veteran can be an asset at No. 4.

“I have been saying this for a long time that MS Dhoni should bat higher up the order. If he comes to bat at No. 4, he will have a lot of time to get settled and this will also help in playing his natural game.”

MS Dhoni, who scored 49 off 37 balls, played 10 dot balls as the India fell short by 40 runs in a 197-run chase on Saturday. Ganguly was not hugely critical of his Rajkot innings and said that Dhoni has always enjoyed the support of skipper Virat Kohli and that should be a big boost for him.

“It is a big thing when your captain is supporting you. Virat (Kohli) has supported Dhoni well during his lean patch and it’s time that he repays that belief with his performance,” he said.