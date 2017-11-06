Virat Kohli gets a special wish from the Adelaide Oval

The Adelaide Oval has been an extremely special venue for India skipper Virat Kohli. From scoring his maiden Test hundred to leading the side in the longest format of the game, the ground has been lucky for the swashbuckling middle-order batsman. And on Sunday, when Kohli turned 29, stadium officials wished the Indian captain in a special manner by posting their message on the scoreboard.

READ | Virat Kohli reveals how people tried to destroy his friendship with MS Dhoni

The official handle of the Adelaide Oval posted two pictures and also gave away the extraordinary numbers that Kohli has against his name at the ground: “Happy Birthday @imVkohli The Indian cricket team captain has scored a total of 624 runs at an average of 89 in 8 innings at #AdelaideOval”.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🎉 The Indian cricket team captain has scored a total of 624 runs at an average of 89 in 8 innings at #AdelaideOval pic.twitter.com/8G60dHJTVo — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) November 5, 2017

Kohli scored his debut ton at the ground back in 2012, two years before taking over as captain for a solitary Test since then skipper MS Dhoni was nursing an injury. Leading a side for the first time is always tough and against Australia in their home just magnifies the pressure. However, pressure also brings out the best out of the Indian skipper. Kohli smashed two centuries in both the innings, thus becoming the only fourth Indian to score a century on captaincy debut besides Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Hazare.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal ‘checkmates’ Ish Sodhi in a different battle - This is how

India lost the Test by just 48 runs but the sheer flamboyance with which he batted through the match was applauded by all. Two matches later, MS Dhoni would step down from the Test format and the mantle fell on Kohli to lead the side ever since. Thus, in four Test innings so far, Kohli has three centuries against his name at the Adelaide.

His ODI record at the ground wasn’t that great though, having scored 18 and 15 in two knocks against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively during the Commonwealth Bank series. However, he changed that too, and did it in some style as he smashed a cracking 107 against Pakistan in the World Cup to help India maintain their clean slate over the arch-rivals.

Kohli is yet to reach the three-figure mark in the shortest format of the game, but his highest so far, an unbeaten 90 against Australia, has also come at the very venue. Overall, Kohli’s record has been good in Australia with 992 runs in eight matches so far at an average of 62.