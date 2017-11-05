 Virat Kohli turns 29, wishes pour in on Twitter for Indian cricket team skipper | india-vs-new-zealand-2017 | Hindustan Times
Ind vs NZ 2017

Virat Kohli turns 29, wishes pour in on Twitter for Indian cricket team skipper

Virat Kohli turned 29 on Sunday, and the wishes from teammates and well-wishers poured in on Twitter

india vs new zealand 2017 Updated: Nov 05, 2017 14:22 IST
Bihan Sengupta
Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, November 5.
Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, November 5. (AFP)

Virat Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and fans and fellow cricketers took to Twitter to wish the Indian skipper on his birthday.

There was a team celebration after the second T20 between India and New Zealand in Rajkot but for his millions of fans across the globe, social media was the easy way out.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly led the wishes for the Indian cricket team skipper on social media, wishing Kohli with a simple message on the micro-blogging site.

Among other veterans of the game, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif, too, conveyed their wishes over Twitter.

Although India lost the second T20 and failed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the team seemed to be in a jubilant mood in the party for the batsman who has won many games for the country across all formats of the game.

Virat Kohli’s last lean patch had come during the England tour in 2014 and he also struggled for form early last year during the Australia series at home and in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His ability and hunger to chase down tall totals is well-known across the cricketing fraternity and both former cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the ease with which he seems to make them possible.

Among the other current batch of players, Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane, too, joined in the fray. While Raina has not played for India since February, Kohli recently credited Rahane as one of the cricketers he likes to play with given their understanding in the middle. Rahane lauded the skipper’s leadership skills.

Raina, however, summed up Kohli’s meteoric rise in his tweet.

Sudarshan Pattnaik also gave a fitting tribute to the captain. The renowned sand artist posted photos of Kohli’s sculpture in sand on his official Twitter handle.

It was this very day when Sunil Gavaskar played his final match for India in 1987.

India will hope Kohli performs well in the third T20 against New Zealand (on November 7) and guides them to a series win.

