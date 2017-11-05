Virat Kohli turns 29, wishes pour in on Twitter for Indian cricket team skipper

Virat Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and fans and fellow cricketers took to Twitter to wish the Indian skipper on his birthday.

There was a team celebration after the second T20 between India and New Zealand in Rajkot but for his millions of fans across the globe, social media was the easy way out.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly led the wishes for the Indian cricket team skipper on social media, wishing Kohli with a simple message on the micro-blogging site.

@imVkohli happy birthday and god bless ...have a great day — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 5, 2017

Among other veterans of the game, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif, too, conveyed their wishes over Twitter.

Happy birthday @imVkohli my brother from another mother.. khush reh.. rab tenu hamesha chardikala ch rakhe.. god bless — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2017

Birthday greetings to a man with amazing consistency and hunger. A genius with the bat, a man destined for greatness #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hycOJcxykl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2017

Although India lost the second T20 and failed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the team seemed to be in a jubilant mood in the party for the batsman who has won many games for the country across all formats of the game.

Virat Kohli’s last lean patch had come during the England tour in 2014 and he also struggled for form early last year during the Australia series at home and in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His ability and hunger to chase down tall totals is well-known across the cricketing fraternity and both former cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the ease with which he seems to make them possible.

Chase Master. Modern Master. The Run Machine. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli. Feels great that World’s best batsman is an Indian. pic.twitter.com/6b63FN3s4w — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2017

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli , keep hunting those chases down forever.🎉 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 5, 2017

Among the other current batch of players, Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane, too, joined in the fray. While Raina has not played for India since February, Kohli recently credited Rahane as one of the cricketers he likes to play with given their understanding in the middle. Rahane lauded the skipper’s leadership skills.

A very happy birthday skipper @imVkohli who inspires,leads by example and who also makes us run fast between the wickets :) have a gr8 one. pic.twitter.com/eOHin5CSLV — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2017

Raina, however, summed up Kohli’s meteoric rise in his tweet.

The meaning of Virat is Majestic! That’s exactly what your performances on the field have been in the last few years @imVkohli

Happy b’day! pic.twitter.com/p57YYy94aG — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2017

Sudarshan Pattnaik also gave a fitting tribute to the captain. The renowned sand artist posted photos of Kohli’s sculpture in sand on his official Twitter handle.

#HappyBirthdayVirat :

Very warm birthday greetings to you @imVkohli; God bless you. One of my SandArts. pic.twitter.com/vb6yN27alN — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2017

It was this very day when Sunil Gavaskar played his final match for India in 1987.

Today...

in 1987: Sunil Gavaskar played his final match for India - #CWC 1987 SF v Eng at Mumbai

in 1988: Virat Kohli was born. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 5, 2017

India will hope Kohli performs well in the third T20 against New Zealand (on November 7) and guides them to a series win.