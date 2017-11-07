 Virender Sehwag wants Aadhaar card for ‘Hindi speaking’ Ross Taylor | india-vs-new-zealand-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Ind vs NZ 2017

Virender Sehwag wants Aadhaar card for ‘Hindi speaking’ Ross Taylor

Virender Sehwag took his banter with New Zealand cricket team batsman Ross Taylor to a whole new different level, tagging the official handle of Aadhaar and requesting the Indian government agency to give a card to the Kiwi player for his wonderful Hindi.

india vs new zealand 2017 Updated: Nov 07, 2017 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Ross Taylor has responded in grand style to Virender Sehwag’s ‘darji’ (Tailor) comment but the former Indian cricket team dasher has come up with a unique request involving an Aadhaar card.
Ross Taylor has responded in grand style to Virender Sehwag’s ‘darji’ (Tailor) comment but the former Indian cricket team dasher has come up with a unique request involving an Aadhaar card.(Ross Taylor Instagram)

Virender Sehwag, known for his witty and playful tweets on various social or topical incidents has taken his banter with New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor to a different level. This time, the former Indian batsman even involved the UIDAI in their spirited joust.

Taylor, who is in India for New Zealand’s limited over series had replied to Sehwag’s mimicry of his name -- converting Taylor to ‘Darji’ (Tailor) with an amusing response in Hindi a fortnight ago.

Looking to keep up their banter, Taylor posted a picture to his Instagram account on Sunday, of him sitting outside a closed tailor’s shop with a caption reading: @virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ.”

That translates to: “The ‘darji’ (Tailor) shop in Rajkot is shut after the game. The next stitching will happen in Trivandrum. Please do come.”

India will host New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, with the series tied 1-1.

Sehwag responded quickly, tagging the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) to enquire whether the Kiwi batsman could be granted an Aadhaar card on the back of his impeccable Hindi.

Sehwag’s tweet read

The government organisation too responded swiftly tweeting

The UIDAI took their acknowledgment of the query a step further by providing Sehwag with the eligibility criteria for the same.

more from india vs new zealand 2017
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you