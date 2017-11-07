Virender Sehwag wants Aadhaar card for ‘Hindi speaking’ Ross Taylor

Virender Sehwag, known for his witty and playful tweets on various social or topical incidents has taken his banter with New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor to a different level. This time, the former Indian batsman even involved the UIDAI in their spirited joust.

Taylor, who is in India for New Zealand’s limited over series had replied to Sehwag’s mimicry of his name -- converting Taylor to ‘Darji’ (Tailor) with an amusing response in Hindi a fortnight ago.

Looking to keep up their banter, Taylor posted a picture to his Instagram account on Sunday, of him sitting outside a closed tailor’s shop with a caption reading: @virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ.”

That translates to: “The ‘darji’ (Tailor) shop in Rajkot is shut after the game. The next stitching will happen in Trivandrum. Please do come.”

India will host New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, with the series tied 1-1.

Sehwag responded quickly, tagging the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) to enquire whether the Kiwi batsman could be granted an Aadhaar card on the back of his impeccable Hindi.

Sehwag’s tweet read

Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills. https://t.co/zm3YXJdhk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017

The government organisation too responded swiftly tweeting

Language no bar. Resident status is what matters. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 6, 2017

The UIDAI took their acknowledgment of the query a step further by providing Sehwag with the eligibility criteria for the same.