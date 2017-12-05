Ajinkya Rahane’s poor run continues, India on top vs Sri Lanka at Kotla

Ajinkya Rahane’s recent batting travails continued as he fell for 10 in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Monday. (INDIA v SRI LANKA LIVE UPDATES)

However, India reached 51 for two in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, gradually building on the advantage of a potentially match-winning 163-run first innings lead. They were 214 ahead at the interval, with Cheteshwar Pujara having raced to 17 off 15 balls. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA SCORECARD)

India’s spot of bother would be around their Test vice-captain with the tough South Africa tour looming. Since the New Zealand home series last year, Rahane has scored just two hundreds.

On Tuesday, skipper Virat Kohli promoted Rahane to No 3 to help him spend time in the middle, after scores of 4, 0, 2 and 1. However, Rahane looked very shaky, and twice survived two leg before appeals that went to review before lofting off-spinner Dilruwan Perera straight to the fielder on the long-on fence. Shikhar Dhawan was 15 not out.

Considered weak against spin, Rahane was trying to use his feet, but there wasn’t enough behind the shot. Although rated highly for his batting overseas, India will be anxious he is not going through a slump.

Chandimal’s best

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal struck a career-best 164 before being the last man out as the visitors were 373 all out around 25 minutes into the morning session.

Dinesh Chandimal notched up his career-highest score in Tests by smashing 164 against India in New Delhi. (AFP)

The 28-year-old batsman played a flawless innings under pressure to lead his team’s fight back, after sharing in a 181-run fourth wicket partnership with former skipper Angelo Mathews on Day 3.

He struck 21 fours and a six facing 361 balls in a knock spanning almost eight hours.

Chandimal added 30 runs with last man Lakshan Sandakan before slashing an Ishant Sharma delivery down the throat of third man in the sixth over of another hazy morning after the visitors had resumed on 356/9. Sandakan was zero not out, facing 20 deliveries.

India, who scored 536/7 declared riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s 243 and opener Murali Vijay’s 155, will look forward to scoring quick runs on a Kotla pitch that has looked good to bat despite the odd delivery gripping the surface.

Chandimal’s previous best 162 not out also came against India, when he turned the 2015 Galle Test on its head with an aggressive knock. The Kotla innings in contrast was a calm affair with his team fighting for survival.

Off-spinner R Ashwin, who triggered a Sri Lanka batting collapse on the third day by first dismissing Mathews, took 3/90. Ishant Sharma took 3/98 with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets each.

Sri Lanka’s players wore pollution masks to counter the Delhi smog as play began with the floodlights being switched on. (AP)

Play began with heavy smog hanging over the Feroz Shah Kotla ground and the floodlights switched on.

Sri Lanka players had felt the effects of the Delhi air pollution and it led to stoppages during the second day’s play. However, both teams carried on without interruptions despite the air quality showing no improvement during the third day.

Sri Lanka came out with most players wearing face masks when India batted again. Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal went off the field briefly after vomiting on the field.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and are looking to sign off their superb run over the last one year, predominantly at home, with a win.