Angelo Mathews hits 50 to help revive Sri Lanka innings in Kotla Test vs India

Angelo Mathews slammed a half-century to revive Sri Lanka cricket team’s innings on Day 2 of the third and final Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday. (Kotla Test, Day 2 highlights)

The former Sri Lanka captain reached the landmark in style, with back-to-back sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin. While the first one was a tossed up delivery which was smacked over the long-on boundary, Mathews hit the second delivery over mid-wicket to bring up his 29th half-century and sixth vs India. (Kotla Test, Day 2 scorecard)

Mathews, struggling for form, was criticised after throwing his wicket away in Nagpur as the visitors slid towards a big defeat. However, he showed shades of his own self on Sunday, displaying good strokeplay.

He was given a life early on when Virat Kohli dropped him (at second slip) off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. From then on, Mathews played intelligently and put on a 61-run stand with makeshift-opener Dilruwan Perera, who fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 42. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva were out cheaply.

Earlier, Kohli’s batting masterclass continued as he hit a record sixth career double century to help India post a mammoth 536/7d.

Acute air pollution in New Delhi halted the play for over 15 minutes on Sunday after smog caused the visibility to dip following the lunch interval.

Domestic matches, usually held during winter months in Delhi, have been stopped in the past due to poor light and smog. Two Ranji matches were called off last year due to the same reason, but pollution has affected an international fixture for the first time.

.