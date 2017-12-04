Angelo Mathews slams 8th century, Sri Lanka frustrate India in Delhi Test

Angelo Mathews made full use of his two lives as slammed a century to lead Sri Lanka’s reply on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE UPDATES)

The former Sri Lanka captain reached the landmark when he worked a length ball from Ishant Sharma towards backward square leg for a single.. This was his eighth century overall and third vs India. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA SCORECARD)

Mathews was given a reprieve on 98 when Rohit Sharma dropped him off Ishant’s bowling in the 82nd over.

Resuming at 67, Mathews was a bit cautious early on before timing one off Ishant to fine leg boundary. He got able support in captain Dinesh Chandimal, who is well on course to reach his sixth century.

The 30-year-old batsman came in at the fall of Dhananjaya de Silva and along with Dilruwan Perera, steadied Sri Lanka ship with a 61-run stand before Perera – who came out to open in Sadeek Samarawickrama’s absence – fell for 42.

This was Mathews’ first Test century in over two years. He last reached the three-figure mark against India in Colombo in August 2015.

Mathews was given a life early on (Day 2) when Virat Kohli dropped him (at second slip) off Ishant. From then on, he went about his innings intelligently and hardly played a loose shot.