Ashish Nehra explains details of Yo-Yo Test, reveals Yuvraj Singh yet to clear it

Ashish Nehra, who made his commentary debut during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, shed some light on the Yo-Yo Test that the Indian cricket team management uses to judge the fitness of players. (IND v SL 1st Test report)

Speaking to Virender Sehwag in the commentary box at Eden Gardens, Ashish Nehra also revealed the scores of players like Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and also his own, adding that Yuvraj Singh is yet to clear the test. (IND v SL Day 5 highlights) (Full scorecard)

“Yo-Yo Test is similar to the Blip test we would do in 2001-02. In this test, you have to cover a range of 20 meters in a given time and have to return to start point on a blip,” said the former left-arm pacer.

“Team India has set a 16.1 mark, which is soon going to be 16.5 soon. The New Zealand cricket team has it at 18. So you have to run a lot,” he added.

Nehra then went on to reveal that most players who are a part of the current set-up cleared the 16.1 mark by a comfortable margin.

“All the players perform above than 16.1 mark as that is the qualifying mark. Hardik Pandya has done 19, I marked 18.5 ahead of the T20I series against England in January. Manish Pandey does 19,” Nehra said.

“I found it easy because as a pacer, I’m fond of running. But some players find it difficult. Like Yuvraj Singh is still yet to clear it.”

Sehwag then asked Nehra what score Virat Kohli clocked, to which Nehra replied that he didn’t know the skipper’s test score since he hadn’t checked it.

Yuvraj Singh has remained on the sidelines of the Indian cricket team, with his failure to clear the Yo-Yo test on multiple occasions one of the key reasons for his exclusion.

Another player who is yet to clear the test is Suresh Raina. Team management has made it clear to both southpaws that they will only be given a chance in the national set-up once their fitness reaches the desired levels.