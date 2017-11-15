Ashish Nehra set for special debut in India vs Sri Lanka series

Ashish Nehra, who retired from all forms of cricket after the Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand on November 1 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, is all set to make a special debut. This time, in the commentary box.

The 38-year-old former left-arm pacer will be commentating in the India versus Sri Lanka Test series, starting November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India and Sri Lanka will play three Tests, with the second to be played at Nagpur from November 24 while the third will be at New Delhi from December 2.

Nehra had announced his retirement after the end of the Twenty20 match in New Delhi against New Zealand amid a lot of fanfare, with the Indian cricket team giving him a fitting farewell at his home ground. India broke the Twenty20 jinx against New Zealand as they secured a convincing 53-run win.

The announcement of Nehra’s new role in cricket was made by his former teammate and friend Virender Sehwag, who announced the news on social media in his typical swag.

Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein https://t.co/dh9nPCPUQt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2017

Both Nehra and Sehwag go a long way back, having both started out in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi. Both were members of the Indian cricket team squad that reached the final of the ICC World Cup 2003. Both were present in the squad when MS Dhoni lifted the World Cup in 2011, although Nehra missed the final due to injury.

Hailing from the same place, Nehra and Sehwag have been friends since their childhood days. They have also shared stories of how they would make two-wheeler rides to and fro from cricket camps and training.