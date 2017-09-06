Believe it or not! Virat Kohli is an equally good left-handed batsman - Video

In what may spell further doom for bowlers around the world, Virat Kohli’s batting ways are ambidextrous and he is an equally better stroke player when batting left-handed. (India vs Sri Lanka T20 Live)

If a recently uploaded ‘Instagram story’ is to be believed — which obviously does not exist anymore on Kohli’s page since they have a limited lifetime — the Indian run machine knows it very well to whack the ball with similar power and finesse when batting left-handed.

Interestingly, the post was put up by the Indian captain a day after he slammed his 30th ODI century — joining Ricky Ponting in the all-time list and setting himself in contention for the top-spot, occupied by Kohli’s batting hero Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries.

The video was shot when Kohli was shooting for a commercial in Sri Lanka between the fourth and the fifth ODIs. The Indian skipper scored 131 and 110 not out respectively in the two games to help India complete a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

In the video, Kohli can be seen batting left-handed and whacking the ball with sheer power. His caption on the video read, “Not bad for a left handed shot”.

Kohli has been in a red-hot form, priming himself up well for yet another extended run of cricket at home. In the recently-concluded ODI series in Sri Lanka, Kohli amassed 330 runs in five matches with two centuries and one fifty, averaging 110.

India will be taking on Australia in a limited-overs series, followed by contests against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India are set to tour South Africa, England and Australia next year.