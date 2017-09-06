 Believe it or not! Virat Kohli is an equally good left-handed batsman - Video | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India 2017

Believe it or not! Virat Kohli is an equally good left-handed batsman - Video

In a video surfaced on social media, Indian captain Virat Kohli can be seen batting left-handed during a street-cricket match in Sri Lanka.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Sep 06, 2017 16:38 IST
Devarchit Varma
With 1017 runs in 18 games, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in ODIs in 2017.
In what may spell further doom for bowlers around the world, Virat Kohli’s batting ways are ambidextrous and he is an equally better stroke player when batting left-handed. (India vs Sri Lanka T20 Live)

If a recently uploaded ‘Instagram story’ is to be believed — which obviously does not exist anymore on Kohli’s page since they have a limited lifetime — the Indian run machine knows it very well to whack the ball with similar power and finesse when batting left-handed.

Interestingly, the post was put up by the Indian captain a day after he slammed his 30th ODI century — joining Ricky Ponting in the all-time list and setting himself in contention for the top-spot, occupied by Kohli’s batting hero Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries.

(Read | Rich BCCI goofs up on India vs Australia, South Africa fixtures)

The video was shot when Kohli was shooting for a commercial in Sri Lanka between the fourth and the fifth ODIs. The Indian skipper scored 131 and 110 not out respectively in the two games to help India complete a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

In the video, Kohli can be seen batting left-handed and whacking the ball with sheer power. His caption on the video read, “Not bad for a left handed shot”.

Kohli has been in a red-hot form, priming himself up well for yet another extended run of cricket at home. In the recently-concluded ODI series in Sri Lanka, Kohli amassed 330 runs in five matches with two centuries and one fifty, averaging 110.

India will be taking on Australia in a limited-overs series, followed by contests against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India are set to tour South Africa, England and Australia next year.

