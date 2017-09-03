Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s maiden 5-wicket haul boosts India vs Sri Lanka

Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in Indian cricket team’s fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. (India vs Sri Lanka: 5th ODI - HIGHLIGHTS)

The 27-year-old seamer improved on his previous best, 4/8 taken against Sri Lanka at Port-of-Spain, during a Tri-series in 2013. (India vs Sri Lanka: 5th ODI - SCORECARD)

It was a strong comeback by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had not taken a single wicket in the first three ODIs as Jasprit Bumrah proved the star in the pace department.

However, rested for the fourth ODI, which India won by 168 runs at the same venue on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar looked refreshed.

He bowled with great control to start with, dismissing opener Niroshan Dickwella (2) and newcomer Dilshan Munaweera (4).

Bhuvneshwar then provided the crucial breakthrough by ending the 122-run partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo

Mathews. He bowled Thirimanne before completing his five-wicket haul by dismissing Milinda Siriwardena (18) and last man Lasith

Malinga (2), both caught.

Jasprit Bumrah too had claimed his first five-wicket haul in ODIs, in the third game at Pallekele.