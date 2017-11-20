Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan released from Indian Test team for Sri Lanka series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been released from the Indian Test cricket squad for the ongoing Sri Lanka series due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday. (IND v SL 1st Test report)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take no further part in the Test series whilst Shikhar Dhawan will be available for selection in the third Test, Acting Secretary of the BCCI Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement. (IND v SL Day 5 highlights) (IND v SL 1st Test full scorecard)

Tamil Nadu Ranji captain Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement.

But Shankar is not expected to play in the second Test as Murali Vijay is the reserve opener in the squad and Ishant Sharma is the third pacer, who are readily available replacements.

However this is the maiden national call-up for the Tamil Nadu One Day captain, who has scored 1671 runs and taken 27 wickets in 32 first-class matches. He has been playing for India A for some time and also is next in line after Hardik Pandya as the seam bowling all-rounder.

Shikhar Dhawan had previously been released from the Indian cricket team during the Australia series. The opener had requested for leave to attend to his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, who was unwell.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to tie the knot with fiancee Nupur Nagar on November 23, his father confirmed earlier this month.

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan did well in the first Test vs the Sri Lankan cricket team at Kolkata, which ended in a thrilling draw.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 94 in the second innings whilst Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded the Man of the Match as he ended the Test match with figures of 8/96.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka commences on November 24th and will be played at Nagpur.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

(With inputs from PTI)