Cheteshwar Pujara joins an exclusive club of record-holders in Kolkata Test

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday became only the third Indian batsman, and ninth overall, to have batted on all five days of a Test match — a feat that he achieved during the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pujara has joined an exclusive club of Indian batsmen that has former cricketers ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri, who had also batted on all five days of a Test. Interestingly, all three instances have been recorded at the Eden Gardens.

The 29-year-old Pujara held India’s batting together in the first innings when the rest struggled against the moving ball in overcast conditions on Day One. On a rain-truncated first day, Pujara had reached eight not out as India hobbled to 17 for three.

On the second day Pujara’s resistance kept Sri Lanka at bay, as India continued to stumble, reaching 74 for five when rain washed out the entire day’s play. He completed his gritty half-century on Day Three, and on Day Four, he remained unbeaten on two in the second innings with the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul providing their team a solid start.

On the final day, Pujara was dismissed for a 51-ball 22 when Dilruwan Perera claimed a fine low catch off Suranga Lakmal in the 53rd over of the Indian innings.

Meanwhile, Pujara also became the 13th Indian batsman to have scored 500 or more Test runs against Sri Lanka, a feat that he achieved in a mere seven innings of five Tests. In five Tests so far, Pujara has garnered 528 runs with three centuries and one fifty, averaging 75.42.

Former India batsman Jaisimha was the first Indian to achieve the feat of batting on all five days of a Test in 1960, scoring 20 in the first innings and 74 in the second as the game ended in a tame draw.

Shastri recorded his feat against England in 1984 at the Eden Gardens, scoring 111 and seven not out in the two innings.