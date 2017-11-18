Cheteshwar Pujara notches up well-deserved fifty against Sri Lanka in Kolkata Test
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant half century to give India hope after a poor start against Sri Lanka in their first Test encounter in Kolkata.india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 18, 2017 09:58 IST
It was due on Friday but the rain had other plans. As the sun got out of bed and stretched itself on Saturday --- rising slightly late perhaps because it is the weekend --- Cheteshwar Pujara reached his 16th Test half-century on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Saturday. (LIVE BLOG)
Fittingly it was off a boundary, his 10th and the first off a spinner. Rangana Herath was introduced from the Club House end and Cheteshwar Pujara swept his fifth ball to the fine-leg fence to complete a well-deserved half century. It was an important personal milestone but more importantly it was one that India desperately needed to ensure that the first innings got a shade of respectability. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Eight of Pujara’s boundaries have been on the off-side but when Dimuth Karunarathna strayed in line on Friday, he was pulled. Ditto when Herath drifted on to the middle and leg.
Patient and poised - @cheteshwar1 gets to his 16th Test 50 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AlBe0NzZKm— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2017
However, Pujara was unable to build on his fifty as Lahiru Gamage produced an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss him for 52. The ball nipped back in sharply off the deck and when Pujara went for the drive, past the gap to flatten off his stumps.