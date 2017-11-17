Cheteshwar Pujara soldiers on as Indian batsmen falter against Sri Lanka pacers

In the age of instant gratification so well provided by the shortest forms of cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara underscored the importance of perseverance on Day 2 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here today. In conditions difficult for batting, Pujara was the only silver lining in a performance clouded by a lack of conviction. (IND v SL 1st Test, Day 2 UPDATES | SCORECARD)

He was the anchor without which India would have disintegrated in a manner that would bode ill ahead of the tour of South Africa. This in a Test with pauses longer than passages of play.

As wickets tumbled, Pujara, 29, ground it out showing the kind of will that has fetched him 12 first-class double-centuries, the maximum by an Indian. It wasn’t pretty but then long ago Pujara had traded that for patience which he has in spades.

He was lucky to have survived being dismissed twice by Lahiru Gamage on Thursday. Pujara stayed on eight and India 17/3 after only an hour’s play was possible. But Pujara did what India assistant-coach Sanjay Bangar recommended --- dig in and forget the deliveries that got the better of him.

He welcomed Dasun Shanaka with two boundaries in the innings’ 14th over, both on the off-side to overpitched deliveries. At the other end, Ajinkya Rahane had executed a square-drive off Suranga Lakmal and it seemed yesterday once more was unlikely to be replayed.

Shanaka sent such a train of thought out of the Eden Gardens by getting Rahane though, like Shikhar Dhawan, it was the batsman who seemed responsible for the dismissal. Where Rahane should have taken a leaf out of the Pujara school of batting, he tried to drive one that nibbled slightly off the wicket after being pitched wide and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickewalla took his second catch of the innings.

In soupy light that got duller, necessitating floodlights being switched on in Friday’s first session, Lakmal was persisted with from the High Court Eden, perhaps because one more wicket would expose the lower order. But for a man who was bowling like he was born to put the red ball in the corridor outside the off-stump, Lakmal went wide with the last ball of his 11th over. Ravichandran Ashwin flashed and missed but it was signal for skipper Dinesh Chandimal to rest him and bring on Gamage. Lakmal’s first spell, spread over two days, read 11-9-5-3.

Unlike on Thursday, Gamage put more shoulder into his second spell. The second ball of his eighth over reared sharply off good length and hit Ashwin on the hand. Soon after, Ashwin was gone, trying to slash Shanaka and being caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at point. Another dismissal that may have been avoided by showing the kind of application that is second-nature to Pujara.

Through all this, Pujara soldiered on. He kept leaving deliveries, tucking his bat inside but when the opportunity came never missed scoring. Tending to bowl full, Shanaka gave him two such deliveries in his innings’ 48th and 50th balls. When Shanaka overpitched again, it was the 63rd delivery Pujara faced and again it was off-driven for four. When the next boundary came, similar shot to a similar delivery, Pujara’s innings was 80 balls old.

Karunaratne sent a loosener and Pujara smacked him again through the off-side. The next over, the Sri Lanka opener’s military medium-pace came invitingly in and Pujara pulled him for four. Batting on 47, made in 102 balls with nine fours, Pujara was looking set for his 16th Test half-century when steady rain forced at early lunch. To say that India, at 72/5 going into the second session on the second day, are counting on him for respectability would be understating the obvious.