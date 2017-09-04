Dasun Shanaka named in Sri Lanka’s squad for one-off T20I against India

Dasun Shanaka has been named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the one-off T20I against India, to be held at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 6.

Wednesday’s match will also be Upul Tharanga’s first since being named skipper for the shortest form of the game in July following the resignation of Angelo Mathews who was the captain for all three formats of the game.

The one-off Twenty20 match is being played after Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by India in the five-match one-day international series on Sunday. It compounded a humiliating three-nil defeat in their three-match Test series on home soil.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.