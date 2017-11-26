Dasun Shanaka’s ‘error of judgement’ adds to Sri Lanka’s embarrassment

To add insult to injury, the Sri Lankan team which is getting hammered in the second Test have been left to deal with the unsporting act of their pace bowler Dasun Shanaka, who was charged by the match referee for changing the condition of the ball during the second day of the ongoing Test against India. The 26-year-old pacer was caught on TV picking near the seam of the ball during the 50th over of India’s first innings and was charged by match officials. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Highlights)

He has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for the breach and will also receive three demerit points on his disciplinary record. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test scorecard)

The Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha lay the blame entirely on the player and said that the team members knew nothing about it.

“It is actually error of judgement in Dasun’s part. Just one over it happened. None of the team members knew that and it wasn’t planned or anything. It wasn’t (due to) frustration or anything that he did it,” said Gurusinha, the former Sri Lanka opening batsman.

“He is very remorseful about what happened. He takes full responsibility for that. The senior players have spoken to him. He needs support. He is a young kid and that’s his third Test match. The team has got discipline guidelines and he has to follow that,” added Gurusinha, while refusing to go into the details of the incident. “I don’t want to go into detail. We had a chat with Match Referee. We have seen all of that. The best thing for the team is to let it go.”