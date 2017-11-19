Dilruwan Perera received no dressing room DRS help: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket denied that the dressing room was involved in Dilruwan Perera seeking a review of his dismissal on Sunday, the fourth day of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens. (India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 Highlights)

In the last ball of the 57th over, Perera was hit on his back leg by one from Mohammed Shami that swerved in after pitching. He was declared out by umpire Nigel Llong but Sri Lanka stayed on 208/7 because Perera, after turning towards the dressing room and taking a couple of steps, stopped, turned and sought a review. (India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 Scorecard)

It was then seen that the ball had pitched outside the off-stump. Declared not out, Perera added 36 more for the eighth wicket with Rangana Herath.

Taken together with Shikhar Dhawan dropping Lahiru Thirimanne on 27, this was an important reasons in Sri Lanka taking a 122-run first innings lead.

“Contrary to the assumptions made, there was no ‘message from the dressing room’ involved in the requested review,” a media release from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

“Having mistakenly assumed that Sri Lanka were out of reviews, Dilruwan Perera had turned to leave the field when he heard Rangana Herath inquire from the on-field umpire Nigel Long (sic) if Sri Lanka have reviews left, to which Mr. Long (sic) answered in the affirmative,” said the release.

“It was then that Perera requested the review,” said the release.

“It’s simple: I was asking Nigel about the review and maybe he (Perera) too heard that. I didn’t call him back and didn’t see whether he was looking towards the dressing room because I was looking at Nigel Llong,” said Herath after stumps.

With skipper Dinesh Chandimal seemingly involved in an on-field incident on Saturday, Herath was asked if Sri Lankans were still not familiar with the new rules. “…Everybody is learning…in future we will all be 100% with the rules,” he said.

Having said it wouldn’t be proper to comment in the absence of an official statement, India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar said they didn’t see if Perera had got a signal from the dressing room because they were “busy celebrating” the dismissal.