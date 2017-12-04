Dinesh Chandimal’s gritty 50 keeps Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team at bay

Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty half-century to stabilise Sri Lanka’s innings on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE UPDATES)

The Sri Lanka captain reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami towards backward point. This was his third half-century in a row, 16th overall and fourth against India. The innings assumes importance in the light of the fact that it could be the one that helps the visitors save this game. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE SCORECARD)

Chandimal put on a partnership of over 100 with former skipper Angelo Mathews, who is eyeing a century.

Apart from Mathews, Chandimal is the only batsman who has shown some resistance against the India bowling attack in this series.

India had earlier declared their innings on 536/7. Skipper Virat Kohli scored his sixth double century while Murali Vijay hit his second consecutive century of the series.

The second day’s play was halted briefly during the post-lunch session as many Sri Lankan players felt the effects of Delhi’s pollution. Arguably, it’s the first time pollution has affected an international fixture. In the previous year, Ranji Trophy fixtures scheduled at the Feroz Shah Kotla were cancelled.