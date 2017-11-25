Dog-lover Virat Kohli’s new best friend in Nagpur, watch adorable video

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s love for dogs is quite well known. From adopting destitute dogs to petting them once in a while, Kohli has often been found hanging around with the canines even during tours.

Read more | India vs Sri Lanka second Test, Day 2 live updates, score

A heartwarming scene played out on Saturday after Kohli was found petting a security dog at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The video, posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, has gone viral on social media.

Kohli, just like his former captain MS Dhoni, is an ardent dog-lover. There and many videos of Dhoni, seen petting or playing with his dogs.

This isn’t the first time though that Kohli has been captured showering love on canines either.

Earlier in April this year, the skipper had adopted 15 destitute dogs.

Sharing a light moment with man’s best friend - Captain @imVkohli before the start of day’s play. pic.twitter.com/q7KcRd5VpB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2017

“While most people go for the cute ones, Virat chose to specifically take care of the crippled and blind ones,” Sudha Narayanan, founder and trustee of the organization from whom Kohli had adopted the dogs, was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

Kohli often posts pictures of his dog Bruno on his Instagram handle as well. He previously owned a white Pomeranian and a golden retriever named Rico.