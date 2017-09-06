Focus on cricket not Parineeti Chopra, fans advise Hardik Pandya on Twitter

Hardik Pandya was recently romantically linked to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, prompting advice from his fans on Twitter: focus on cricket, not anywhere else.

Hardik Pandya has been one of the biggest revelations of Indian cricket in recent times, rising through the ranks rapidly ever since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar backed him to play Test cricket for India.

Much to the surprise of many, Pandya was fast-tracked through the ranks and he even made his Test debut in Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded series.

The 23-year-old batting all-rounder even stroked his way to his first century in Test cricket — also his first in First-Class format — during the Pallekele Test to signal his arrival.

Hardik Pandya seemed to be making all the right moves, but all it took was a tweet to the Bollywood actress a few days ago for the fans to turn up the heat on the cricketer on Twitter.

ha bhai ye love shuv to chalta rahega lekin age dyan do varna sirf bicycle ki hi sawari karni padegi...😎😎😎 — Murlidhar Rathod (@MurlidharR777) September 3, 2017

bhai NO hai click me ,cricket pe dhyan do 2019me apsehi ummide hai,is bar to bach gaye paki — kiran patil (@kirankpatil18) September 3, 2017

Bhai focous on your game.otherwise you will loose everything you gained. — Bireswar Mishra (@alex_bireswar) September 3, 2017

Bhai hardhik bhoat zaldi me hey Kay Abhi to bhoat fhemas hona baki hai ... apne game dhyan dena nahi to 2019 wc bhot door ki bat hai... — @godgemanoj (@godgemanoj1) September 4, 2017

ladka heroine k upar lattu ho chuka hai. game pe dhyan de bhai. — Liku Manahira 🔵 (@LikuManahira) September 2, 2017

Bhai tumse na ho payega .....ren de लड़की जायदा सूंदर है अच्छे घराने की भी है अमरीका से पढ़ी है — chote thakur (@AlokTawar) September 2, 2017

India will take on Sri Lanka in a one-off T20 on Wednesday, with Hardik Pandya expected to feature in the starting XI for the visitors as they attempt to end the tour with a win.