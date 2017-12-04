 Here’s why Ravi Shastri was trolled on Twitter after Delhi Test smog fiasco | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

Here’s why Ravi Shastri was trolled on Twitter after Delhi Test smog fiasco

India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was trolled after he walked out to the ground to have a chat with the umpires during the unprecedented stoppage due to smog.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:25 IST
Bihan Sengupta
Ravi Shastri (R) walked out in the middle when smog interrupted play during the India vs Sri Lanka Test match in New Delhi.(AFP)

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was trolled heavily on Twitter after he was seen walking out to the middle at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday when smog interrupted play several times during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

There were unprecedented scenes as Sri Lankan players complained about the poor air quality with some even throwing up. After the morning session, a few cricketers of the visiting team came out wearing face masks after lunch.

Play was halted for around 17 minutes and the visitors agreed to come on the field only after the umpires convinced them to do so. However, play was again halted in the 127th over after bowler Suranga Lakmal walked off the pitch after bowling his fifth delivery.

READ | Kotla Test pollution woes: BCCI’s poor scheduling puts players’ health at risk

While it did lead to a bit of a chaos out in the middle, the umpires got together and had a brief chat with skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Matthews. Sri Lankan manager Asanka Gurusinha also joined them when Ravi Shastri could be seen walking on to the field. What Shastri said to the umpires was unknown but it seemed the India coach wasn’t pleased with the stoppages.

While the incident immediately got social media enthusiasts on their toes and criticised the role of the concerned governments and the air quality situation in the capital, a few saw the funny side of the fiasco and trolled Shastri posting pictures of him speaking to the umpires.

We handpicked the best ones for you!

Sri Lanka cricket team coach Nic Pothas said the team management was concerned about the players’ health and had oxygen cylinders in the dressing room as the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage and Dhananjaya de Silva were vomiting.

