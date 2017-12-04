Here’s why Ravi Shastri was trolled on Twitter after Delhi Test smog fiasco

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was trolled heavily on Twitter after he was seen walking out to the middle at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday when smog interrupted play several times during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

There were unprecedented scenes as Sri Lankan players complained about the poor air quality with some even throwing up. After the morning session, a few cricketers of the visiting team came out wearing face masks after lunch.

Play was halted for around 17 minutes and the visitors agreed to come on the field only after the umpires convinced them to do so. However, play was again halted in the 127th over after bowler Suranga Lakmal walked off the pitch after bowling his fifth delivery.

READ | Kotla Test pollution woes: BCCI’s poor scheduling puts players’ health at risk

While it did lead to a bit of a chaos out in the middle, the umpires got together and had a brief chat with skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Matthews. Sri Lankan manager Asanka Gurusinha also joined them when Ravi Shastri could be seen walking on to the field. What Shastri said to the umpires was unknown but it seemed the India coach wasn’t pleased with the stoppages.

While the incident immediately got social media enthusiasts on their toes and criticised the role of the concerned governments and the air quality situation in the capital, a few saw the funny side of the fiasco and trolled Shastri posting pictures of him speaking to the umpires.

We handpicked the best ones for you!

"Play must go on, conditions are safe." I think that's what Ravi Shastri told the umpires. Coz he knows what the Doctors order.😁#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/X15saZwrIf — Chinmay Jawalekar🏏 (@CricfreakTweets) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri walks up to the Srilankan players like he will start beating them black and blue if they don't take the field now. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri walked up to the umpires to tell them what the doctor ordered. — Khichdi (@bagrat15) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri looks like he's going to beat someone up. — Thejas (@Jazz_CB) December 3, 2017

RAVI SHASTRI: Can't you dumb idiots get all those who are causing delays out of the field?

UMPIRE: But sir, even you are doing the same!!#INDvSL Sri Lankan out cold😁 pic.twitter.com/oy2kOBjtaY — Kiran A (@ashkir2001) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri looks damn angry. His entry gave me chills. 😂😂#INDvSL — Rahul Sharma 🏏 (@CricFreakRD) December 3, 2017

Sri Lanka cricket team coach Nic Pothas said the team management was concerned about the players’ health and had oxygen cylinders in the dressing room as the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage and Dhananjaya de Silva were vomiting.