How Virat Kohli’s discipline is an inspiration for Indian cricket team

Once tagged as a player who couldn’t convert hundreds into big scores, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has now slammed six double centuries in 18 months. (HIGHLIGHTS)

After an unbeaten 104 on a seaming Kolkata track and 213 in Nagpur, Virat Kohli scored 243 at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday.

India bowling coach Bharat Arun attributes his success to preparation and the manner in which he goes about his routine before a match.

READ | Virat Kohli hits career-best 243 to leave Sri Lanka gasping in Delhi Test

“His (Virat Kohli) focus is on only one thing, and he pays attention to details while preparing. I think that is the key,” Arun told reporters on Sunday.

“In terms of fitness, game preparation and skills he’s spot on. He’s an example of what you need to be as a cricketer. So that shows in his success rate.”

Such discipline is contagious and it can be seen in the way India’s bowling department has evolved.

Heaping praise on the pace bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, the former India fast bowler said maintaining rhythm is the key.

READ | Delhi air pollution interrupts play in India vs Sri Lanka Test, visitors wear masks on field

“They both (Ishant and Shami) have been bowling exceptionally well. If you look at the spell Shami bowled in the second innings of the first Test in Kolkata, I thought it was excellent. He has never stopped from there. Also, we felt the need to rotate the bowlers to keep them fresh. That’s why Shami was rested for the second game in Nagpur. And Umesh Yadav has been rested in this game. I thought Shami’s rhythm was excellent and Ishant Sharma was a revelation too.”

Testing times are ahead of India. The man at the helm will hold the key to their chances overseas. How he inspires the side in South Africa, England and Australia would be interesting to watch.