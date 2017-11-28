‘I don’t joke in the ground’- MS Dhoni’s reply to Suresh Raina’s ‘not Captain Cool’ comment

Suresh Raina’s recent statements claiming that MS Dhoni is not really ‘Captain Cool’ when the camera is not on him had caused a flutter in the cricketing community. In an episode of web series ‘Breakfast With Champions’, Raina had said: “He (Dhoni) does get angry, you don’t see it. The cameras don’t pick it up. But as soon as the telecast cuts to the ads, he will say ‘Tu sudhar jaa (Get your act together).”

Dhoni’s calm and composed attitude on the field is the best known attribute of the wicket-keeper’s character. In typical MSD style, the former Indian cricket team skipper has responded by saying that he does not joke around on the field as opposed to his care-free nature in the dressing room and that he conducts himself differently based on the situation.

“There are many zones in the middle of it where you enjoy and make fun. Once (I am playing) in the ground, I do not joke around, but inside the dressing room, I enjoy a lot. I conduct myself according to how I think I should conduct myself in different areas,” said Dhoni.

Speaking at an event organised by Indian Army in North Kashmir, Dhoni also shared his opinion on the possibility of engaging in bilateral series with Pakistan.

“When it comes to India-Pakistan cricket, it is not just sports, but becomes much bigger than that. It is not a simple decision, but a diplomatic and a political decision,” said Dhoni on his visit to the war-torn valley. “So, it is a big decision and I think we should leave it to the government to decide. If the government decides, we will go and play and if they decide against it, we will play some other series,” he said.