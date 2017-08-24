India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzhvendra Chahal restrict SL to 236/8

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah captured four wickets to peg Sri Lanka to 236 for eight in the second One-day International at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG)

The limited-overs specialist, restored to opening the attack, kept the batsmen guessing with slower deliveries and yorkers to return a superb 4/43 with two maiden overs to boot on a good pitch. (LIVE SCORE)

Virat Kohli elected to field after winning his fifth toss in a row in the tour and the bowlers again dominated the struggling Sri Lanka batsmen, after dismissing the hosts for 216 in the nine-wicket win in Dambulla.

Leg spinner Yuzhvendra Chahal claimed 2/43 and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, the top-wickettaker in Dambulla, gave little away, returning 1/30 in his 10 overs.

Sri Lanka owed their modest score to No 6 Milinda Siriwardana, the left-hander being one of the three changes wrought from the first game in a desperate bid to change the poor run.

READ | MS Dhoni equals record for stumpings in Pallekele ODI vs Sri Lanka

Siriwardana top-scored with 58 (2x4, 1x6) and shared in a 91-run sixth-wicket partnership with Chamara Kapugedera (40) to give the innings respectability.

Sri Lanka had squandered a good opening partnership in Dambulla. Left-handed openers Niroshan Dickwella and Dhanushka Gunathilaka again settled down to raise hopes of a good total.

Sri Lanka opted for a more positive approach and it worked early on. The in-form Dickwella was aggressive, and opened up in the third over.

Dickwella shuffled towards off-stump and lofted Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the first four over mid-on. He then hit Bumrah through point and over fineleg for boundaries in the next over.

The left-handed batsman, who top-scored with 64 in the first ODI, again moved in the crease to flick and pull Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes. At the other end, Dhanushka Gunathilaka played the waiting game.

Pallekele ODI: Sri Lanka 236/8 (50 ov) vs India (Siriwardana 58, Bumrah 4/43) #IndvsSL https://t.co/4ocykf7hso — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 24, 2017

However, Dickwella’s eagerness to manufacture shots led to his downfall as Bumrah had him caught by Shikhar Dhawan at midwicket. The batsman backed away to hit through off, but Bumrah followed him and a tame flick was taken easily.

Although the top-order batsmen hit a few big shots, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah pegged down the scoring frequency. The first 10 overs saw only 19 scoring shots.

Yuzvendra Chahal then struck off the first delivery of his second over to make it 70 for two. Chahal beat an advancing Gunathilaka with flight and dip. Though the ball bounced off MS Dhoni’s body, he collected and completed the stumping.

It was Dhoni’s 99th stumping, equalling the ODI record of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

READ | Faf du Plessis to lead star-studded World XI against Pakistan in Lahore

Sri Lanka batsmen looked to hit their way out of trouble, but India’s fielding was sharp. Hardik Pandya, who came on in the 12th over, hit the deck and bowled short-pitched deliveries to keep the batsmen from cutting loose. However, a calf injury forced him off the field.

The Sri Lankan middle-order failed to consolidate with skipper Upul Tharanga falling for nine. Kusal Mendis (19) and former skipper Angelo Mathews (20) were trapped leg before trying to sweep, Chahal and left-Axar Patel removing them.