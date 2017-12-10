India in for shock treatment by Sri Lanka, crash to lowest ever ODI powerplay score

India were in for some shock treatment by the Sri Lankan cricket team bowlers at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, as they crashed towards the lowest ever score in the first powerplay of ODI cricket. (IND v SL updates)

In an abject failure to play against fast bowling, the Indian cricket team were reduced to 11/3 in 10 overs. The lowest ever score on ODI cricket is by Zimbabwe (35) in 2004. (IND v SL scorecard)

India’s lowest ever ODI score is 54, scored against Sri Lanka in 2000. India’s lowest ever first innings score is 63 against Australia in 1981.

Lankans breathe fire

Angelo Mathews gave India the first jolt in the second over itself as he trapped Shikhar Dhawan in front of the wicket. He tried to play across and the swinging delivery hit his pads. The umpire had given Dhawan not out but a judicious use of DRS helped the Lankans draw the first blood.

It was again an intelligent use of the DRS which got Sri Lanka their third wicket. Rohit poked to Suranga Lakmal’s delivery as wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella took a straight catch. But umpire Anil Chaudhary did not move. Again DRS was taken and it showed and edge. India were reduced to 2/2 in five overs.

READ | Meet the Indian cricket team’s newest swing bowling sensation - MS Dhoni

Sri Lankan bowlers were breathing fire as they made most of the conditions. The bounce that they generated along with the mountain breeze provided an ideal situation for swing.

Runs were hard to come by as Dinesh Karthik fell for 0, after playing 18 balls, to Lakmal.

The Sri Lankan struck again in the 13th over as he dismissed Manish Pandey, who edged to Mathews at first slip.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer was the next to follow as he was bowled by Nuwan Pradeep in the 14th over.

READ | Hardik Pandya’s rise will make Indian cricket team prosper in day-night Tests

Then Pandya and Dhoni looked to combine well for a couple of fours but it was not to be. He too edged a Pradeep delivery to Mathews at first slip.

India lost their seventh wicket when Bhuvneshwar Kumar poked a Lakmal delivery to wicketkeeper Dickwella as India were reduced to 29/7.