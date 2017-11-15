India v Sri Lanka: Five most memorable Test matches

India will face Sri Lanka in a Test series at home after almost eight years and the opening contest at Kolkata will be their first against the island nation at Eden Gardens. Of the 17 Tests between India and Sri Lanka in the former’s backyard, Hindustan Times has picked up five best clashes from the past:

A match of the firsts

At home, India played their maiden Test against Sri Lanka in September 1982 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a ‘match of firsts’, Duleep Mendis (105 and 105) scored centuries in each innings while Dilip Doshi claimed a five-for in the first innings. For India, Sunil Gavaskar (155) and Sandeep Patil (114) scored tons in the first essay but Ashantha de Mel’s 5 for 68 highlighted a strong performance from Sri Lanka in the second as the game ended in a draw.

Anil Kumble’s 11 wickets help India win

Centuries from Navjot Singh Sidhu (124) and Sachin Tendulkar (142) propelled India to 511 batting first at Lucknow in January 1994. Anil Kumble then claimed 4 for 69 to help India impose follow-on, and 7 for 59 in the second innings to guide them to a massive win by an innings and 119 runs.

Anil Kumble wins battle against Muttiah Muralitharan

In an intense battle at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi, Kumble helped India seal a win by 188 runs. Against Murali’s expensive 7 for 100 which restricted India for 290 in first innings, Kumble produced spells of 6 for 72 and 4 for 85 to record yet another 10-wicket haul in December 2005.

Sri Lanka come to the party

After India posted 426 in the first Test of their last series against Sri Lanka at home, at Ahmedabad in November 2009, Sri Lanka flexed their batting strength. Kumar Sangakkara (31) may have missed the bus with a moderate score but Mahela Jayawardene’s 275 and Prasanna Jayawardene’s 154 powered Sri Lanka to 760/7 declared — the highest score ever by a visiting team in India. The match ended in a draw.

Virender Sehwag slays Sri Lanka

The visitors were on top with a first innings total of 393 in the last Test till date at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, but little did they know what lay ahead. Virender Sehwag showed up with one of the most brutal knocks witnessed in this millennium, stroking his way to 293 off just 254 balls before Muralitharan took a return catch to end the carnage. Sehwag hammered as many as 40 fours and seven sixes but fell short of what would have been his third triple century. He took India to 726/9 declared, setting up a platform for a win by an innings and 24 runs.