India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala will be available online. India will eye another whitewash against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday. Rohit Sharma will lead India in Virat Kohli’s absence while Thisara Perera will captain the visitors. Match will start at 11:30 am. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)
The primary objective for chief coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit will be to look at various combinations in both departments.
Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will take India to the top of ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.
The last time India faced Sri Lanka in ODIs, Kohli’s men swept aside the Island nation 5-0.
Match timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala will start at 11:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Live streaming details
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.
Live cricket score and updates
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
TV timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.
Venue
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala.