 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 19, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India 2017

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of Sunday’s India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online. India thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match Test series

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 19, 2017 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
India will take on a struggling Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of their five-match series, at Dambulla on Sunday. Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online.
India will take on a struggling Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of their five-match series, at Dambulla on Sunday. Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online.(AFP)

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online on Sunday. India clean sweeped the three-match Test series 3-0 against the islanders. This day-night encounter will be the 151st between the two teams in one day international cricket and 57th in Sri Lanka. No two teams have played each other this often. Pakistan-Sri Lanka is second at 148, and Australia-West Indies third at 139. (IND v SL FULL COVERAGE)

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Sunday.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Can Virat Kohli break his record of ODI tons vs SL? 5 key battles

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

The live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

READ | Manish Pandey keeps patience as his mantra ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue of the match

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, is being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Recommended for you