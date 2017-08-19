India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score
Live streaming and live cricket score of Sunday’s India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online. India thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match Test seriesindia vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 19, 2017 15:45 IST
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will be available online on Sunday. India clean sweeped the three-match Test series 3-0 against the islanders. This day-night encounter will be the 151st between the two teams in one day international cricket and 57th in Sri Lanka. No two teams have played each other this often. Pakistan-Sri Lanka is second at 148, and Australia-West Indies third at 139. (IND v SL FULL COVERAGE)
Match timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Sunday.
READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Can Virat Kohli break his record of ODI tons vs SL? 5 key battles
Live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com
Live cricket score and updates
The live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
READ | Manish Pandey keeps patience as his mantra ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI
TV broadcast
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.
Venue of the match
The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, is being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.